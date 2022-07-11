The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 6 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

