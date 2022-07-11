 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Barbara T. Shaw

Monday, July 11, 2022 @ 05:07 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-hVFI8tbhddBarbara T. Shaw, 82, of Rocky Grove, passed away on July 7, 2022 at UPMC Hamot, Erie.

Born on September 12, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Ellis Clair and Treva (McElheny) Harry.

Friends are invited to graveside services at Bethel Cemetery, 2656 PA-417, Franklin, PA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 3 pm.

Arrangements are under the care of the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA .

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Robert’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.