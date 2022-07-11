Barbara T. Shaw, 82, of Rocky Grove, passed away on July 7, 2022 at UPMC Hamot, Erie.

Born on September 12, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Ellis Clair and Treva (McElheny) Harry.

Friends are invited to graveside services at Bethel Cemetery, 2656 PA-417, Franklin, PA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 3 pm.

Arrangements are under the care of the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA .

