Clarion Borough Police Department, Council Partner for ‘National Night Out’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Borough Police Department will host its first-ever National Night Out–a community event focused on strengthening the relationship between police and the public.

(Photo: Clarion Borough Mayor Jennifer Fulmer Vinson (left) presents Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck (right) with the proclamation of National Night Out. Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.)

The event is slated for Tuesday, August 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The official announcement came in the form of a proclamation by Clarion Borough Mayor Jennifer Fulmer Vinson during July’s monthly council meeting.

Main Street will be lined with law enforcement, fire, and EMS vehicles, as well as food vendors, live music, free prizes, and many activities for the youth, such as a dunk tank, child fingerprinting, and more.

The annual community-building campaign was introduced to Clarion County for the first time in 2019, when the Knox Police Department held the event.

The National Night Out campaign promotes police-community partnerships and community camaraderie to help make our communities safer, more caring places to live.

“It’s a night to bring local law enforcement and hopefully other first responders to have a night to reach out for the local youth in the area,” Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck said. “I received approval from PennDOT to close Main Street that night. We’re going to re-direct the traffic, so we can have our event right on Main Street.”

During this community-building campaign, neighborhoods across the nation host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and various other events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and more.

“The kids can interact with the police and try to bridge that gap if they don’t feel comfortable. We can hopefully have a good night, and they can start to trust your local police. Hopefully, we can all come together,” Peck added.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.