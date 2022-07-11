Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Gizmo
Monday, July 11, 2022 @ 12:07 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Gizmo.
Gizmo is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier mix.
He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Gizmo is friendly, gentle, and quiet.
He came to the rescue center as a stray.
For more information on him, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
