Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chili and Jelly Meatballs

The secret ingredient in this sassy sauce is the grape jelly!

Ingredients

2 packages (22 ounces each) frozen fully cooked Angus beef meatballs

1 bottle (12 ounces) chili sauce



1 jar (10 ounces) of grape jelly

Directions

-Prepare meatballs according to package instructions.

-In a large skillet, combine chili sauce and jelly; cook and stir over medium heat until the jelly has melted. Add meatballs to pan; heat through.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.