Gayle E. Schull, 93, of Franklin, passed away early Saturday Morning, July 9, 2022 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Born in Franklin on October 5, 1928 she was a daughter of the late Ralph H. & Pearl E. Shaffer Estergreen.

Gayle was a 1948 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

She worked for the former General Manifold for five years and then the former Jamesway for 11 years.

Gayle attended Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin.

On November 12, 1950 she married William L. Schull and he preceded her in death on August 8, 1992.

Surviving are two sons, Brian L. Schull and his wife Jackalyn of Prospect and David M. Schull and his wife Michelle of Franklin; two grandsons, Kurtis M. Schull and his fiancé Haylee and William W. Schull and his girlfriend Bri; four great-grandchildren, Owen, Averi, Emilee and Keaton; a sister, Judith Alderman and two nieces Sylvia Bras and Stacy Tessaro.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Sam Wagner, Associate Pastor of Christ Untied Methodist Church, officiating.

Gayle will be laid to rest next to her husband in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be sent to Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St. Franklin, PA 16323.

