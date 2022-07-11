Jack B. Hetrick, age 91 of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 PM Monday, July 11, 2022 and from 10 to 11 AM Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Oakland Church of God, 122 Kohlersburg Road, Distant.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday in the church with Reverend Jimmy Swogger, pastor, officiating.

Interment follow in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Complete obituary will be posted as soon as available.

