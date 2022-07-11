 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Jack B. Hetrick

Monday, July 11, 2022 @ 05:07 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-hGvBDeQLs3Hl6fs2Jack B. Hetrick, age 91 of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 PM Monday, July 11, 2022 and from 10 to 11 AM Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Oakland Church of God, 122 Kohlersburg Road, Distant.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Tuesday in the church with Reverend Jimmy Swogger, pastor, officiating.

Interment follow in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Online condolences may be sent to Jack’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Complete obituary will be posted as soon as available.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.