 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Leoda Jane Nalepa

Monday, July 11, 2022 @ 05:07 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-A6BhvMg1nRU7nLeoda Jane Nalepa, 80 of Stoneboro, passed away on July 9, 2022 at her home.

Leoda was born in Brookville on May 18, 1942 to the late Benjamin “Chappy” and Bonita (Hamner) Carr.

She was a graduate of Brockway High School.

Throughout her years she worked for the FBI, Dye’s Service Station, Quick Fill, and was a Tupperware dealer.

Leoda Married her beloved husband, Theodore Nalepa, Jr, on June 8, 1963, he survives at home.

The couple enjoyed traveling together and going to their favorite casinos.

She also enjoyed playing bingo and going shopping.

Around the house she enjoyed cooking and gardening, especially tending to her many flowers.

Leoda attended St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Franklin with her family.

In addition to her husband, Leoda is survived by her sons; Tom (Linda) of Oil City, Dan (Michelle) of Greenville, Bill of Franklin, and Bob (Laura) of Maricopa, AZ, grandchildren; Ashley, Kara (Terry), Matt, Niki (Dustin), Aaron, Ryon, Darron, Fiona, Jackson, and Joclyn, seven great-grandchildren, brothers; Frank and Dave Carr, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Leoda was preceded in death by her brother; Steve Carr, and her mother and father-in-law.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro, where family and friends are welcome from 12 – 2 pm on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

A funeral service will follow visitation at 2 pm with the Rev. Robert Manning officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Franklin

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.