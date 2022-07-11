Leoda Jane Nalepa, 80 of Stoneboro, passed away on July 9, 2022 at her home.

Leoda was born in Brookville on May 18, 1942 to the late Benjamin “Chappy” and Bonita (Hamner) Carr.

She was a graduate of Brockway High School.

Throughout her years she worked for the FBI, Dye’s Service Station, Quick Fill, and was a Tupperware dealer.

Leoda Married her beloved husband, Theodore Nalepa, Jr, on June 8, 1963, he survives at home.

The couple enjoyed traveling together and going to their favorite casinos.

She also enjoyed playing bingo and going shopping.

Around the house she enjoyed cooking and gardening, especially tending to her many flowers.

Leoda attended St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Franklin with her family.

In addition to her husband, Leoda is survived by her sons; Tom (Linda) of Oil City, Dan (Michelle) of Greenville, Bill of Franklin, and Bob (Laura) of Maricopa, AZ, grandchildren; Ashley, Kara (Terry), Matt, Niki (Dustin), Aaron, Ryon, Darron, Fiona, Jackson, and Joclyn, seven great-grandchildren, brothers; Frank and Dave Carr, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Leoda was preceded in death by her brother; Steve Carr, and her mother and father-in-law.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro, where family and friends are welcome from 12 – 2 pm on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

A funeral service will follow visitation at 2 pm with the Rev. Robert Manning officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Franklin

