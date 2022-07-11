Limestone Fire Company, Red Cross to Host Blood Drive Tomorrow to Benefit Cancer Patients

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Limestone Township Fire Company, the Clarion Cancer Center, and the American Red Cross are partnering to host a blood drive on Tuesday, July 12.

The drive will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Social Hall at 9790 State Route 66, in Clarion.

The community is encouraged to donate blood in honor of those battling cancer.

Many patients receive blood transfusions during their cancer treatment.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.