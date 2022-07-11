 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Limestone Fire Company, Red Cross to Host Blood Drive Tomorrow to Benefit Cancer Patients

Monday, July 11, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Blood drive donation courtesy Red Cross Greater PACLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Limestone Township Fire Company, the Clarion Cancer Center, and the American Red Cross are partnering to host a blood drive on Tuesday, July 12.  

The drive will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Social Hall at 9790 State Route 66, in Clarion.

The community is encouraged to donate blood in honor of those battling cancer.

Many patients receive blood transfusions during their cancer treatment.

Screenshot 2022-07-11 082839


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.