Local Woman Suffers Medical Emergency, Crashes SUV into Guide Rail

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton woman suffered a medical emergency and crashed her SUV into a guide rail along State Route 38 on Friday evening.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:12 p.m. on Friday, July 8, as a 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by 25-year-old Allison P. Clark, of Emlenton, was traveling north on State Route 38, in Richland Township, Venango County.

Police say Clark experienced a temporary loss of vision due to a migraine headache as she was negotiating a slight right curve.

Clark crossed into the oncoming southbound lane and struck a guide rail on the left side of the roadway at approximately 45 MPH. She was able to regain her vision and stopped the vehicle along the right shoulder of the northbound travel lane, according to police.

The impact occurred on the left front bumper of the vehicle and caused disabling damage along the entirety of the driver’s side. The impact also caused the driver’s side curtain airbags to deploy.

Clark suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport. She was using a seat belt.

Hovis Truck Service towed the vehicle from the scene.

Emlenton Ambulance Service and Emlenton Fire Company assisted at the scene.

