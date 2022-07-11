Memorial Service Planned for Charlotte Maxine Foster

Charlotte Maxine Foster, 87, formerly of Franklin passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at her home in DuBois surrounded by her family.

A Memorial Service for Charlotte will be held at Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323 on July 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm.

A full obituary can be found here.

