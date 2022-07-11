Robert Harry Braden, 77 of Franklin died on July 8, 2022 at UPMC Northwest with his family by his side.

Born on May 9, 1945 at home in Sugarcreek Borough, he was the son of the late John Clifford and Nellie Mae (Carter) Braden.

Robert proudly served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam where he received his Good Conduct Medal and was an expert rifle marksman.

On October 6, 1962, he married the love of his life, Patricia A. Lawson. She preceded him in death on October 16, 2014.

Robert was a machinist for CPT and retired from Anderson Metal Industries.

You always found Robert picking the banjo or guitar with his family and friends who enjoyed anything Bluegrass.

He also liked to sing while picking.

He loved to travel with wife when they could and visited many flea markets in their travels.

If you couldn’t find him picking or traveling, you most certainly found him in the garage tinkering on vehicles.

He enjoyed cracking jokes and making people laugh.

Most important to him was his family and spending his time watching them grow up.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters Sheila D. Braden, Lori R. Snyder and her companion, Bill Attleburger, and Shani Brown and her husband, Donald, all of Franklin; his grandchildren Becky Leasure, Robert Straw, Jesse Straw, Angela Case and her husband, Quentin, Evan Snyder and Brandon Brown all of Franklin, and his great grandchildren, Braden Straw, Gabrielle Straw and Bentley Snyder, all of Franklin. He is further survived by his sisters Lucille Baker and Hazel Tenney both of Franklin, and Dani Beach of Cooperstown.

in addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter Traci Straw, and his infant brother, James Braden.

Friends are invited to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with the funeral service to immediately follow the same day at 1:00 pm.

Military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Robert will be laid to rest next to his wife at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to the charity of one’s choice.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Robert’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.