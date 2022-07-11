Say What?!: World’s Most Expensive French Fries Return to New York Eatery

NEW YORK – A New York restaurant announced a $200 plate of french fries certified as the world’s most expensive by Guinness World Records will be returning to the eatery for National French Fry Day.

Serendipity3 on Manhattan’s Upper East Side earned a Guinness World Record for the world’s most expensive french fries when chefs cooked up Creme de la Creme Pommes Frites, a plate of fries listed for $200.

