Calling All Creative Kids! ‘Project Ignite’ Creative Arts Camp Set for August

CLARION, Pa. – If your kid likes to use their imagination, be artistic or entertain friends and family, then they will LOVE the Project Ignite Creative Arts Camp… the only camp of its kind in Clarion!

Since 2013, Clarion Center for the Arts has been sharing dance, music, theatre and more with kids entering 2nd-9th grade through their Project Ignite Creative Arts Camp. For kids who like to be creative, this camp is for them!

Each day of camp, kids start off together for a morning warmup. Then campers split off into groups based on their ages. The groups rotate through workshops of dance, music, theatre, circus, painting, creative writing, and film with a break for lunch around 11:45 a.m. Each day finishes with the kids coming back together to work on the opening number for the showcase!

Project Ignite is all about sparking a love for the arts in kids and their parents. If your kiddo has no previous experience in the arts, then this is a great way to try it out!

On the flip side, if your kiddo has lots of experience in the performing arts, they’ll have a blast learning new dances, songs, skits and more to prepare for the showcase!

BreAnna Liberto, Founder and Director of Clarion Center for the Arts, says Project Ignite is her favorite week of the summer each year.

“Our mission with Project Ignite is to help kids become compassionate, confident and creative young leaders who are ready to change the world,” she says. “We do this through our camp by centering the entire week around the idea of making a difference.”

This year’s camp theme is MOVE. All of the songs and prompts used throughout the week will teach kids how to:

MOVE even when you feel like giving up

Have the courage to MOVE and do the right thing

Be confident in the unique ways you MOVE

MOVE forward past regrets and failures

Campers participate in fun, exciting workshops of dance, music, theatre, circus, creative writing, painting and even film with different local teachers. A showcase highlighting everything they learned is put on for friends and family at the end of the week.

This year’s camp is taking place August 15th-19th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. For more information or to go ahead and register, go to

https://clarioncenterforthearts.lpages.co/project-ignite-get-started/.

Here’s what happy parents have had to say about Project Ignite at Clarion Center for the Arts: “Project Ignite allows my daughter to express herself through dance, writing, acting, painting, and singing. I love that she has this creative outlet where she can truly be herself! It’s her favorite week of the summer!” – Jill O.

“As a parent, I absolutely love that Project Ignite is a safe welcoming place that encourages students to grow and explore through the arts. My child has been encouraged to push beyond her comfort and be creative.” – Tiffany F.

“Since joining the first Project Ignite Camp in 2013, I’m proud to say my daughter looks forward to it every year. She loves the camaraderie of learning compassion through the arts, which makes her feel accomplished.” – Beverly Y.

For more details or to learn how to register go to https://www.clarioncenterforthearts.com.

