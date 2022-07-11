Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Clear Creek State Forest

Clear Creek State Forest comprises 16,229 acres in Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, and two other counties.

Many of those acres are located along the banks of the Clarion and Allegheny Rivers. Other tracts rest on the Allegheny Plateau and grow a diverse collection of trees, including maple, beech, birch, tulip poplar, and red and white oak.

DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry manages Pennsylvania’s state forests for their long-term health and productivity while conserving native wild plants. These forests are “working forests” and provide a whole suite of uses and values to Pennsylvania’s citizens and visitors to the state, all while maintaining the forest’s wild character. PA state forests are managed for pure water, recreation, scenic beauty, plant and animal habitat, sustainable timber and natural gas, and many other uses.

The Clarion River Tract consists of more than 2,000-acres in Millcreek, Highland, and Farmington Townships in Clarion County and Barnett Township in Jefferson County.

Clear Creek & Callen Run Tracts consists of approximately 9,876 acres in Heath, Polk, Eldred, and Warsaw Townships in Jefferson County. The Bureau of Forestry plans to construct a new bridge on the Laurel Trail over Clear Creek as well as developing and placing interpretive panels with site-specific and Bureau of Forestry information at Beartown Rocks Overlook and Laurel Fields Native Planting Site.

They also plan to create a Pine Run Loop Brochure and update the loop map. Plans also include improvements to five motorized campsites with new picnic tables on the Callen Run Tract.

Maple Creek Tract consists of more than 1,100-acres in Barnett Township in Forest County.

Find more information about Clear Creek State Forest online at https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateForests/FindAForest/ClearCreek/Pages/default.aspx.

