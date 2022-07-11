State Police Calls: Clarion Man Accused of Stealing Lawn Chairs from Local Store

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Clarion Man Arrested for Retail Theft

Police are investigating a reported retail theft at the Dollar General located along U.S. Route 322, in Clarion Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, sling lawn chairs, valued at $133.56, were stolen from the store around 8:36 p.m. on Friday, July 8.

The arrestee is 54-year-old Matthew Means, of Clarion, according to police.

Vehicle Strikes Deer in Richland Township

Clarion-based State Police responded to a deer vs. car crash along Interstate 80 in Richland Township, Clarion County, around 3:17 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.

Police say the crash occurred as a 2017 Infiniti QX60 was traveling west on Interstate 80, near mile marker 48.4, in Richland Township, and a deer ran into the westbound lane. As a result, the vehicle sustained cosmetic damage on its front end.

According to police, the deer was not located at the scene; however, police observed fresh deer hair and blood on the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The driver’s name was not released.

Police Investigating Stolen Backpack

PSP Clarion are investigating a theft of a backpack in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a green/black backpack containing miscellaneous items, valued at $600.00, was stolen around 7:29 p.m., on June 28, from a location near Route 68, in Monroe Township.

The victim is listed as a 25-year-old Elk Township man.

Police Investigating Attempted Burglary, Stolen Door

Clarion-based State Police investigated an attempted burglary at a residence along Lawsonham Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County, on June 16, around 3:58 a.m.

According to police, an unknown actor(s) damaged a door (valued at $70.00) and a door handle (valued at $8.00) from the residence.

The victim is listed as a 50-year-old man, of Drums, Pa.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Monday, July 11, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.