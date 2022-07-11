 

State Police Calls: Clarion Man Accused of Stealing Lawn Chairs from Local Store

Monday, July 11, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Clarion Man Arrested for Retail Theft

Police are investigating a reported retail theft at the Dollar General located along U.S. Route 322, in Clarion Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, sling lawn chairs, valued at $133.56, were stolen from the store around 8:36 p.m. on Friday, July 8.

The arrestee is 54-year-old Matthew Means, of Clarion, according to police.

Vehicle Strikes Deer in Richland Township

Clarion-based State Police responded to a deer vs. car crash along Interstate 80 in Richland Township, Clarion County, around 3:17 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.

Police say the crash occurred as a 2017 Infiniti QX60 was traveling west on Interstate 80, near mile marker 48.4, in Richland Township, and a deer ran into the westbound lane. As a result, the vehicle sustained cosmetic damage on its front end.

According to police, the deer was not located at the scene; however, police observed fresh deer hair and blood on the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The driver’s name was not released.

Police Investigating Stolen Backpack

PSP Clarion are investigating a theft of a backpack in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a green/black backpack containing miscellaneous items, valued at $600.00, was stolen around 7:29 p.m., on June 28, from a location near Route 68, in Monroe Township.

The victim is listed as a 25-year-old Elk Township man.

Police Investigating Attempted Burglary, Stolen Door

Clarion-based State Police investigated an attempted burglary at a residence along Lawsonham Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County, on June 16, around 3:58 a.m.

According to police, an unknown actor(s) damaged a door (valued at $70.00) and a door handle (valued at $8.00) from the residence.

The victim is listed as a 50-year-old man, of Drums, Pa.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Monday, July 11, 2022.


