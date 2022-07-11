Two Locals Face Assault Charges Following Incident in Knox

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two local residents are facing assault charges following an altercation in Knox.

Court documents indicate Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against Knox residents 63-year-old Timothy Edward Edinger and 23-year-old Jacob Daniel Bashline on Thursday, June 30, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, on Sunday, June 5, around 8:00 p.m., PSP Clarion were dispatched to an apartment complex in Knox, Beaver Township, for a reported assault involving Edinger and Bashline.

Upon arrival at the scene, police interviewed 63-year-old Timothy Edinger, who related he was walking home through his yard when 23-year-old Jacob Bashline started to yell at him. Edinger stated that Bashline then followed him to his back door, and as he was opening the door, Bashline attacked him from behind. Edinger stated he fell to the ground, causing his head to hit the kitchen floor. Bashline continued to punch him in the face until a neighbor pulled him off, according to the complaint.

Police then interviewed Bashline, who related he confronted Edinger about issues that occurred the night before concerning Edinger and Bashline’s relatives. Bashline stated that Edinger struck him in the left side of the face, and he struck Edinger in return, the complaint indicates.

It was noted that Edinger had a minor swollen lip and reported that he had back and head pain. Bashline had a red mark on the left side of his forehead and reported headache pain, according to the complaint.

Both individuals face preliminary hearings on Tuesday, August 9, at 9:15 a.m. in front of Judge Heeter on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.