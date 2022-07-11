State Police Release Details of Credit Card Fraud in Highland Township

HIGHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a credit card fraud that occurred in Highland Township.

According to police, an incident of theft by deception occurred on Miola Road, in Highland Township, Clarion County, around 3:11 p.m., on June 2.

Police list the item stolen as a Mastercard purchase of $1,099.99.

The victim is a known 65-year-old Clarion man.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, July 11, 2022.

