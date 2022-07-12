The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11am and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

