AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Fall

CLARION CO., Pa. – Gas prices are five cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.828 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $4.828

Average price during the week of July 5, 2022: $4.929

Average price during the week of July 12, 2021: $3.291

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $4.808 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $4.780. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $4.827 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $4.760.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$4.759 Altoona

$4.946 Beaver

$4.839 Bradford

$4.776 Brookville

$4.836 Butler

$4.813 Clarion

$4.786 DuBois

$4.790 Erie

$4.895 Greensburg

$4.769 Indiana

$4.894 Jeannette

$4.850 Kittanning

$4.898 Latrobe

$4.793 Meadville

$4.826 Mercer

$4.788 New Castle

$4.771 New Kensington

$4.799 Oil City

$4.868 Pittsburgh

$4.799 Sharon

$4.889 Uniontown

$4.812 Warren

$4.850 Washington

Trend Analysis:

Pump prices declined across the country again, with the national average falling another 12 cents since last week to $4.67. Today’s national average is 32 cents less than a month ago and $1.53 more than a year ago.

The dip in the cost of gas occurred despite a rise in demand, likely due to robust July 4th holiday automobile travel. AAA forecast that 42 million people would hit the roads for the holiday weekend, a new record. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.92 million barrels per day to 9.41 million barrels per day ahead of the 4th of July holiday, while total domestic gas stocks decreased by 2.5 million barrels. Typically, these supply/demand trends would put upward pressure on pump prices but falling oil prices contributed to lower pump prices

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $2.06 to settle at $104.79. Although the price of crude rose at the end of the week due to increased optimism as markets rebounded, the price was still down nearly $4 per barrel from the previous week.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

