Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sourdough Bread

This no-knead sourdough bread is delicious!

Ingredients

1 package (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast

3-1/2 cups warm water (110° to 115°), divided



Directions

-In a 4-qt. non-metallic bowl, dissolve yeast in 2 cups warm water; let stand 5 minutes. Stir in 2 cups flour until smooth. Cover loosely with a clean towel. Let stand in a warm place (80°to 90°) to ferment for 48 hours; do not stir. (The mixture will become bubbly and rise, have a “yeasty” sour aroma, and change color from transparent yellow to gray over the course of 48 hours.)

-Stir in milk powder, butter, sugar, salt, remaining water, and enough remaining flour to form a soft dough. (Do not knead.) Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled for about 1-1/2 hours.

-Heavily grease baking sheets and sprinkle with cornmeal. Gently punch dough down. Turn onto a well-floured surface; divide in half. (If baking loaves one at a time, cover and refrigerate half of the dough. Proceed with shaping and second rise when the oven is ready so the shaped loaf can be baked immediately after the second rise.)

-With floured hands, gently move the dough in a circular motion. Use friction from the counter to stretch the surface and create a smooth top and round loaf. Quickly and gently transfer to prepared pans. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 375°.

-With a sharp knife, make 3 diagonal slashes across the tops of loaves. Immediately bake for 10 minutes. Gently brush or spray loaves with cold water; bake 25-35 minutes longer or until golden brown.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.