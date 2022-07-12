Clarion Hospital Reports 24 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 24 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The previous report was released on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.



Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update July 11, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 07/10/2022: 23,880

Test obtained at CH: 18,561

Positives: 4,964

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 07/10/2022: 112,966

Tests obtained at BMH: 30,666

Positives: 18,438

Hospital Inpatients as of 07/11/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 0 suspected. 2 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 2 patients. 0 suspected. 2 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.