Hearing for Woman Arrested in Clarion Borough for Terroristic Threats Set for Today



CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a woman facing terroristic threats and related charges stemming from an incident that occurred in Clarion Borough is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 31-year-old Janne Danielle Hussak, of Murrysville, Pa., is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12, at 1:15 p.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn.

She faces the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats W/Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3

– Disorderly Conduct-Unreasonable Noise, Misdemeanor 3

– Noise, Loud, Disturbing, Unnecessary Noise Prohibited, Summary

She is currently free on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on March 1, 2022, the Clarion Borough Police Department was dispatched around 10:47 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, to respond to the Sheetz parking lot for a welfare check.

The caller reported that a female had been honking the horn of her vehicle, disrupting customers. Upon arrival on the scene, a borough officer knocked on the driver’s side window of the vehicle. It was noted there was music playing loudly from inside the vehicle. The female rolled the window down approximately two inches, and the officer then asked her why she was there, she replied, “I had to walk back to my car last night, and you know what – (expletive) You,” according to the complaint.

Chief Peck arrived on the scene and attempted to speak with her. She would not communicate with anyone, the complaint states.

Both Chief Peck and the borough officer spoke with the business managers, and they did not want the female on their property. The borough officer was able to identify the female as Janne Hussak by her Pa. driver’s license. Chief Peck then advised Hussak that she needed to turn the music down and leave the property. Hussak refused to comply with either order, the complaint indicates.

During this incident, Hussad held up a closed pocket knife and made a slashing motion toward the knife with the other hand, so Chief Peck and a sheriff’s deputy could see it, according to the complaint.

Hussak would not exit the vehicle and continued to play loud music A locksmith was contacted and arrived on the scene. As the officer went to the passenger side door to attempt to unlock the vehicle, Hussak exited the vehicle and was taken into custody, the complaint states.

She was arraigned at 2:03 p.m. on March 1 in front of Judge Quinn.

