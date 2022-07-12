Leah L. Gesing, 67, of Oil City, PA. , passed away on July 9, 2022 at Roswell Hospital in Buffalo, NY after a courageous fight.

Born Dec. 7, 1954 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Karl P. & Nina Shunk Stoltenburg.

Leah was a graduate of West Forest High School.

She was married July 19, 1985 to Frank J. Gesing and he survives.

A homemaker, Leah had worked several years in the cafeteria for the Oil City School District.

She was a member of the Crossing Church in Oil City.

Leah was very active in her community, and was a member of the Southside Neighborhood Association, Take Pride in Oil City, Pleasantville Family Camp and on the board of St. Elizabeth Center.

She was awarded the Citizen of the Year in 2018 by the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce.

Leah is survived by her two sons: Frank Gesing & his wife Kirsten of Coupeville, WA, Karl Gesing & his wife Jennifer of Ellicottville, NY; grandchildren: August, Mila, Minka and Miles; one brother: Richard K. Stoltenburg of Oil City; a brother-in-law and his wife: Leo & Helen Gesing of New York; and by several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Friday in the Reinsel Funeral Home from 2-4 and from 7-9 P.M.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10:00 A.M. in the Crossing Church with Pastor April Barrett Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

