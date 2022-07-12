 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Man Allegedly Kicks Officer, Threatens to Kill Two Officers When Released from Jefferson County Jail

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police car buildingBROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A 64-year-old man is accused of kicking a Brookville Borough Police Officer and threatening to kill two officers upon his release from jail.

According to the Brookville Borough Police Department, around 2:49 a.m., on Tuesday, July 5, a known 64-year-old man reportedly kicked an officer at the Brookville Police Station and then threatened to kill two police officers upon his release from the Jefferson County Jail.

The man’s name was not released.

Brookville Borough Police released the above report on Monday, July 11.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.