Man Allegedly Kicks Officer, Threatens to Kill Two Officers When Released from Jefferson County Jail

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A 64-year-old man is accused of kicking a Brookville Borough Police Officer and threatening to kill two officers upon his release from jail.

According to the Brookville Borough Police Department, around 2:49 a.m., on Tuesday, July 5, a known 64-year-old man reportedly kicked an officer at the Brookville Police Station and then threatened to kill two police officers upon his release from the Jefferson County Jail.

The man’s name was not released.

Brookville Borough Police released the above report on Monday, July 11.

