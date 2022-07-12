Rimersburg Couple Charged With Assault Following Domestic Incident Due in Court Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Preliminary hearings for a Rimersburg couple charged with assault and related offenses stemming from a domestic incident are scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

According to court documents, preliminary hearings for 47-year-old John William Fancher III and 32-year-old April Renee Fancher are scheduled for Tuesday, July 12, at 1:30 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presiding.

John Fancher faces the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2



– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $1,000.00 monetary bail.

April Fancher faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

She is currently free on $1,000.00 unsecured bail

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion troopers were dispatched on Sunday, June 26, to a residence located on Lawsonham Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County, for an inactive domestic incident.

Upon arrival, troopers spoke to a known female victim. The victim related that she and April Fancher were dragging a chair through the yard behind her apartment to April’s residence, and John Fancher began yelling and engaging in a verbal altercation concerning an issue from the prior day. She reported that John Fancher then got up and ran up to her, grabbed her by the arms, and continued to yell. At this point, April Fancher stepped in between John and the female victim due to the victim’s deteriorating health, according to the complaint.

The victim stated John then hit April Fancher and grabbed her by the throat with two hands and choked her to where she lost consciousness. She told police that John finally released his grip about five seconds after she passed out. The known female then said she helped April into the residence, the complaint indicates.

Police then spoke with April Fancher, who reiterated that she and the known female victim were moving the chair when John Fancher began screaming at them. When John rushed over to the two, April said she grabbed the known female by the waist to pull her away, and John began hitting her and struck her on the left side of the face. She also reported John punched her in the nose with a closed fist. April added that John also back-handed a known juvenile female who ran over to intervene. At that point, John began choking her (April Fancher), according to the complaint.

Police then spoke with the known juvenile who reiterated that she ran over to the altercation to intervene; however, she stated that John pulled her away, and April Fancher open-hand hit her on the left side of her face. She related that April then punched her with a closed fist on the left side of her face, the complaint states.

Police observed recent physical injury to April, as well as bruising and swelling to the left side of her face. Dried blood was also discovered coming from April’s nose, along with swelling. Police additionally noted bruising on both sides of April’s neck, the complaint indicates.

When police spoke to John Fancher, he stated that he was sitting by the campfire minding his own business when the two women began yelling at him. He stated that he did push April, but he never hit anyone, and he never put his hands on April’s throat. He added he was not sure how things ended, but he then walked into his residence, according to the complaint.

Police also observed recent physical injury to John, including a bruise on the back of his head, several small scratches to his right chest, and dried blood on his right ear where a gauge earring was ripped out. His shirt was also observed to be torn down the chest, the complaint notes.

Both individuals were arraigned at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.

