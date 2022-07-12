Say What?!: Sea Lions Appear to Chase Panicked Beach-Goers in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Ca. – A visitor to a southern California beach captured video of beach-goers fleeing in a panic two sea lions appear to aggressively charge after them — but one expert said the animals may not have been concerned with the humans at all.

Charlianne Yeyna, who posted the now-viral video to TikTok, said the chase began when a woman attempted to take a photo of a sleeping sea lion at La Jolla Cove in San Diego.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.