A-C Valley Art Department, Community Members, and UFP Parker Come Together
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – Over the last several weeks, a transformation has happened to UFP Parker, LLC, and downtown Parker.
Thanks to the dedication of local students, staff, and community members, a blank 300-foot wall now sports a mural depicting three scenes of the river valley. This project was headed by Rachel Forsythe (A-C Valley Art Teacher) and the A-C Valley Art Department. Community members Darrelyn Freeman (Art Teacher at Franklin Area High School) and Abigail Terwilliger also spent part of their summer bringing this project to life.
In a statement from Rachel Forsythe:
“I would like to thank UFP Parker, LLC for inviting the A-C Valley Art Department and high school students to create this mural. UFP has provided a wonderful opportunity for our students to bring color to our community, and celebrate its unique features from the past, present, and future. I would also like to thank the parents and community members for supporting this project and our students.
I am grateful to be a part of this amazing community, and I am so proud of our students, especially those who helped create this mural. It took around 30 hours for the mural to be completed, and it wouldn’t have been possible without these students volunteering their time during their summer vacations. The concept design for the mural was created by ACV high school students: Evelyn Ruckdeschel (Class of 2022, ACV Valedictorian), Brianna Schmidt (Grade 10), and Gina Rhoades, (Grade 10). It took many students to complete the painting process. Along with the three previously mentioned, I would like to recognize and congratulate Owen Krear, Adyn Leopold, Emily Ridenbaugh, Sarah Bashline, Kadence Marzik, Natalie Myers, Bella Mason, Baylie Wingard, and Alaina Schmidt for their hard work and dedication to this project. They all worked together and did an outstanding job!”
UFP Parker would like to thank all those involved with the mural project in doing a fantastic job reflecting the beauty of our river valley in your art. We appreciate the commitment to both yourselves and community in bringing this project to light! Thank you!
This is one of many community projects UFP Parker has been recently involved in, bringing truth to their motto: Getting back to our roots, Family-Community-Respect.
