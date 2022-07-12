State Police Calls: Troopers Investigate Accidental Shooting in Eldred Township

Area state police responded to the following calls:

Accidental Shooting in Eldred Township

Marienville-based State Police received a call regarding a possible accidental shooting along Beers Road, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, on June 30, around 9:43 p.m.

Upon arrival, it was determined a firearm was discharged inside of a residence accidentally.

No injuries were reported.

Lost iPhone

PSP Marienville recovered a white iPhone that was turned into the station after it was located along Route 36 in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, on July 8.

The owner can claim the phone by contacting PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

Suspected Child Endangerment

State police have released information concerning an incident of child endangerment on July 8.

According to Clarion-based State Police, a report was received of alleged abuse that occurred at a residence along Washington Street, Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

The suspect’s name was released.

The investigation continues.

Cruelty to Animals

PSP Clarion responded to a residence on Long Lane West, in Madison Township, Clarion County, for a report of cruelty to animals.

Police say the incident occurred around 2:58 p.m. on Friday, July 1.

The investigation is ongoing.

State police released the above reports on Sunday, July 10, and Monday, July 11, 2022.

