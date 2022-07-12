 

State Police Seizes More Than $18 Million in Illegal Drugs in Second Quarter of 2022

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

drugs seizedHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that troopers seized $18.6 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2022.

During the second quarter, troopers seized nearly 170 pounds of cocaine, 308 pounds of methamphetamines, 138 pounds of fentanyl, and over 46,000 pills of assorted narcotics.

Second Quarter Drug Seizure Totals


Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine  169.98 lbs. $5,099,400
Crack Cocaine  3.3 lbs. $52,800
Heroin  7.66 lbs. $260,440
Fentanyl  138.16 lbs. $4,144,800
LSD – Pills and Paper  31 doses $620
Marijuana THC – Liquid  19.73 pints $132,191
Marijuana THC Solid  13.71 lbs. $68,550
Marijuana Plants  1,906 plants $314,490
Processed Marijuana  1,328.14 lbs. $3,984,420
Methamphetamines  308.41 lbs. $3,084,100
MDMA – Ecstasy  .47 lbs. $1,567
MDMA – Pills  3,262 DU $48,930
Other Narcotics  120.65 lbs. $241,300
Other Narcotics (pills)  46,442 $1,161,050
Total Value $18,594,658



For more information, visit PSP.pa.gov.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

