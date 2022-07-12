State Police Seizes More Than $18 Million in Illegal Drugs in Second Quarter of 2022
Tuesday, July 12, 2022 @ 12:07 AM
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that troopers seized $18.6 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2022.
During the second quarter, troopers seized nearly 170 pounds of cocaine, 308 pounds of methamphetamines, 138 pounds of fentanyl, and over 46,000 pills of assorted narcotics.
Second Quarter Drug Seizure Totals
|Drug
|Total Seized
|Total Value of Amount Seized
|Cocaine
|169.98 lbs.
|$5,099,400
|Crack Cocaine
|3.3 lbs.
|$52,800
|Heroin
|7.66 lbs.
|$260,440
|Fentanyl
|138.16 lbs.
|$4,144,800
|LSD – Pills and Paper
|31 doses
|$620
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|19.73 pints
|$132,191
|Marijuana THC Solid
|13.71 lbs.
|$68,550
|Marijuana Plants
|1,906 plants
|$314,490
|Processed Marijuana
|1,328.14 lbs.
|$3,984,420
|Methamphetamines
|308.41 lbs.
|$3,084,100
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|.47 lbs.
|$1,567
|MDMA – Pills
|3,262 DU
|$48,930
|Other Narcotics
|120.65 lbs.
|$241,300
|Other Narcotics (pills)
|46,442
|$1,161,050
|Total Value
|$18,594,658
For more information, visit PSP.pa.gov.
