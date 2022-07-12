Two Men Charged in Millcreek Township Camp Dispute

MILLCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two men are facing criminal charges following a recent dispute at a camp in Millcreek Township, Clarion County.

Court documents indicate that Zachary William Johnston, 24, of Pittsburgh, and Keith Harrison Mauder, 52, of Glenshaw, were each charged with one second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Clarion-based State Police, the charges stem from a dispute that occurred at a seasonal camp in Millcreek Township in the early morning hours of July 4.

Troopers were dispatched to 8413 Old State South around 1:00 a.m. for a report of a domestic dispute between a stepfather and stepson.

Upon arrival, police interviewed Johnson who stated that he looked out of a window at the camp and saw Mauder physically assaulting his mother.

Johnston reportedly ran out of the camp and tackled Mauder in the yard before punching him in the face multiple times, resulting in a raised bump and bruising under his left eye.

Johnston told police that Mauder bit his right middle finger and his left index finger during the fight, causing both to bleed.

When police spoke with Mauder, he stated he was engaged in a verbal argument with his wife near the campfire when Johnston “came running out, tackled him, and began to punch him in the face multiple times with a closed fist.”

Johnston’s mother was later interviewed and denied being physically assaulted. She did not have any recent physical injuries, according to police.

Both men were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on July 4 at 3:30 a.m. and subsequently placed in the Clarion County Jail.

Bail was initially set at $5,000 cash; however, the bail type was changed to unsecured the following day and both men were released. With unsecured bail, a bail amount is set by a judge, but no bail money is required “up front.” If the defendant then fails to appear in court, he or she may be ordered to pay the unsecured bail amount.

Johnson and Mauder face preliminary hearings on July 19 at 2:15 p.m. with Judge Timothy P. Schill presiding.

