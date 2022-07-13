‘6-State Trooper Project’ to Focus on Enforcement of Move Over Law

GREENSBURG, Pa. – The members of Troop A will be participating in the “6-State Trooper Project” from Sunday, July 17, through Saturday, July 23, with a focus on enforcing Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law.

Troopers will be adopting a “zero tolerance” enforcement approach for drivers who fail to adhere to the requirements of Title 75, Section 3327, which is entitled “Duty of Driver in Emergency Response Areas and in Relation to Disabled Vehicles.”

Known as the Move Over Law, this section requires that, unless otherwise directed by an emergency service responder, drivers approaching or passing an emergency response area shall “(1) pass in a lane not adjacent to that of the emergency response area, if possible; or (2) if passing in a nonadjacent lane is impossible, illegal or unsafe, pass the emergency response area at a speed of no more than 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit and reasonable for safely passing the emergency response area.”

The Move Over Law also requires that when approaching or passing a disabled vehicle, drivers shall “(1) if it is possible to do so, pass in a lane not adjacent to that of the disabled vehicle; or (2) if it is impossible, illegal or unsafe to comply with paragraph (1), pass the disabled vehicle at a rate of speed that is no more than 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit and reasonable for safely passing the disabled vehicle.”

In an ongoing effort to prevent crashes and save lives, troopers will also be watching for distracted, aggressive, and intoxicated drivers.

The “6-State Trooper Project” is a collaboration between the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Pennsylvania State Police, and West Virginia State Police with the goal of enhancing highway safety.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

