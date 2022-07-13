The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday – A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

