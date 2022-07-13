Betty Lucille Yeager, 93, of Brookville, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA.

She was born in Coolspring, PA, on November 16, 1928, to the late Edward Clair Fike and Lottie Gertrude (Stormer) Fike.

On December 11, 1948, Betty married William Lorrain Yeager in Punxsutawney, PA, who preceded her in death in 2004.

Bill was the love of her life.

They enjoyed each other’s company, as well as the family and life they created together.

She missed him dearly every day since his passing, waiting one day to finally be reunited with him.

Betty was a dedicated member of the Stanton United Methodist Church in Stanton.

She was also a former member of the Brookville VFW Post 102 and the Pine Creek VFD Ladies Auxiliary.

Over the years, she worked at Sylvania, Brookville Hospital Cafeteria, and Rola Jensen.

She loved quilting, making over one-hundred quilts (pieced and quilted) by hand.

For several years after the passing of her husband, she made many lap and baby quilts that she donated through the Bellview Charge to help families after losing their homes to fire or were sent on mission trips to help people all over the globe, on every continent but one.

She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, reading, coloring, and playing bingo.

Betty cherished baking and cooking for her family and friends, always making sure they were fed and taken care of.

She also liked gardening and planting flowers.

Betty enjoyed listening to music, especially hymns and gospel music.

Betty loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them.

She was proud of all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren for what they have accomplished in life.

Betty is survived by four children, Carl Yeager of Knox, PA, Deborah Searls of Brookville, PA, Larry (Cathy Lee) of Belleville, IL, and Delvin (Cathy) Yeager of Lithia Springs, GA; three grandchildren, Amy J. Yeager of Temple, TX, Matt Yeager of Knox, PA, and Will Yeager of Des Moines, IA; one great-grandchild, Issac Carl Yeager of Knox, PA; step-grandson, Mark Stauffer of CT; step-great-granddaughters, Katie, Grace, and Sarah Stauffer of CT; step-grandson Phil Stout (Cathy) of Reedsville, PA; step-great-grandson-Trevor Stout of Reedsville, PA; step-granddaughter Jennifer (Keith) Welch of Upatoi, GA; step-great-grandsons, Andrew, Nic, and David of Upatoi, GA; and one brother-in-law, Fred Depp (Jenevie Yeager – deceased) of Manor, PA.

She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews all over the country.

In addition to her husband and parents, Betty is preceded in death by her son-in-law Ron Searls, eight siblings (one as an infant) and all their spouses, as well as seven in-laws and all their spouses except Fred Depp.

Betty was the last survivor of her generation from her immediate family.

A public viewing will take place on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 3 – 6 p.m., at the Carrier Funeral Home, 2834 Maplevale Rd, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place following the viewing, beginning at 6 p.m. Burial will take place privately by the funeral home at the Worthville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to the Stanton United Methodist Church Memorial, 628 Stanton Rd, Brookville, PA 15825, or to the Knox Volunteer Fire Co, P.O. Box 106, Knox, PA 16232.

Arrangements are under the care of Carrier Funeral Home.

