Carole Ann Licht, 86, of Venus, PA, passed on July 11, 2022.

Carole was born December 28, 1935, in Oil City, PA, the daughter of the late Kenneth B. and Ella Faye Hewitt Hovis.

She and the late Clyde Joseph Licht were married on May 4, 1953 in St. Michael’s Church in Fryburg, PA by Monsignor Francis Theobald.

Following their nuptials, Carole faithfully followed Clyde to Fairbanks, AK where he reported for duty as a Corporal and medicproudly serving in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

They would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary this year.

Carole was a 1953 graduate of Oil City Senior High School.

She retired as a District Manager for Avon Products, Inc. out of New York, in May, 1993 after 21 years of service.

She was a 60+ year member of St. Joseph Church in Oil City.

In earlier years, she and her husband enjoyed traveling across the country in their recreational vehicle or just parking it and camping for many years on Kibbe Island in Forest County.

Both Carole and Clyde enjoyed traveling, oftentimes, with immediate family to the many beaches in North and South Carolina.

Their trips took them to 48 of the 50 states as well as a visit around the entire coastline of Ireland, and trips to London, Chesterfield and Cornwall, England to visit with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and family friends.

The couple returned to Alaska in 2003 to tour by cruise boat and amphibious planes to hike the glaciers as well as to revisit Fairbanks for their 50th wedding anniversary.

Carole totally loved her home in the Venus countryside and enjoyed the beauty and daily splendor of her own backyard with the visiting deer ranging from fawns to adults, turkeys and poults, mischievous squirrels and pesky chipmunks.

But she mostly enjoyed the plethora of brightly colored birds that dotted the yard as they passed through or remained for the good food.

The bear visits kept her wary, though, as they proceeded to take down anything edible within reach!

Mom was the consummate “lady of the house” and worked diligently alongside dad to keep it updated.

She did, however, acquiesce to her perfectionist groundskeeper, dad, when he only permitted her to mow grass down by the storage barn and not his front yard!

Carole was preceded in death by her dear love, Clyde, on February 28, 2022.

Carole was extremely proud of each family member’s accomplishments.

She felt blessed with her two sons-in-law and daughter-in-law.

She is survived by her daughters, Sheryl Ann (Sherry) McCloskey and husband Michael, Sr., Christy Marie Szafran and husband, Fred, of Oil City, and a son, Michael Joseph Licht and wife, Pam, of Rock Hill, SC. Her grandchildren are Michael J. McCloskey, Jr, and wife Lindsey of Oil City, Meghan E. Ashworth and her husband, Paul, of Newbold, Chesterfield, UK, Zachary M. Szafran of Woodridge, NJ, Aaron J. Szafran and wife, Eileen, of Williamsport, PA, and Andrew K. Szafran of Bradford, PA. The following little people (great-grandchildren) complete the family, Jacob M. and Kelsey M. McCloskey of Oil City and Carleigh E., Elly C. and Wyatt P. Ashworth of Newbold, Chesterfield, UK. Another dear great-granddaughter, Norah Carole Szafran of Williamsport, was welcomed into the family on December 7, 2021.

Carole is also survived by her sisters, Donna Stiltner and her husband, Dewey of OH, Susan Barsh of Oil City, and brother, Raymond Hovis and his wife, Audrey of Spartansburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth B. & Ella Faye Hovis, her much beloved brother, Kenneth B. Hovis, Jr., who was killed during the Korean Conflict, baby sister, Linda Hovis, her special niece, Faye Hovis Proctor and her son, James Tyler Proctor and a special brother-in-law, Stanley Barsh.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Family & friends will be welcomed on Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 2:00-4:00P.M. in the funeral home with the committal service taking place directly afterwards conducted by Reverend Mark Rusnak.

Internment will take place at the Mt. Irwin Cemetery in Wesleyville, PA.

We would like to thank the entire staff of AseraCare Hospice, especially her nurses, Brittany & Cathy and her aide, Melissa, for their loving care of our mother.

We would also like to thank her neighbors and friends, Eric, Jennifer, Kyle, Erica and Isabella Moore for their kindness in keeping watch over mom these past several months.

God saw a need and sent them to our family.

They have been truly appreciated.

Afterglow – “I’d like the memory of me to be a happy one. I’d like to leave an afterglow of smiles when day is gone. I’d like to leave an echo whispering softly down the way. Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I’d like the tears to those who grieve to dry before the sun. Of happy memories that I leave when life is done.” – Author unknown

The family requests that if memorial contributions are desired, please direct them in Carole’s name to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA, 16364 or to the St. Elizabeth Center Food Bank, 311 Emerald Street, Oil City, PA, 16301 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Mom never missed a chance to send contributions to any of these wonderful organizations.

