Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Ravioli Lasagna

Lasagna – the easy way!

Ingredients

1 pound of ground beef

1 jar (28 ounces) of spaghetti sauce



1 package (25 ounces) of frozen sausage or cheese ravioli1-1/2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheeseMinced fresh basil, optional

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook and crumble beef over medium heat until no longer pink, 5-7 minutes; drain. In a greased 2-1/2-qt. baking dish, layer a third of the spaghetti sauce, half of the ravioli and beef, and 1/2 cup cheese; repeat layers. Top with remaining sauce and cheese.

-Cover and bake at 400° until heated through, 40-45 minutes. If desired, top with basil to serve.

