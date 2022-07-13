Clarion Swimming & Diving: Six Golden Eagles Named to CSCAA Scholar All-America Individual Team

CLARION, Pa. – The College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced their list of Individual Scholar All-Americans. The Clarion men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams placed three apiece on the list, which recognizes high achievers both in sport as well as academics.

To qualify for First-Team Scholar All-America, student-athletes earned a minimum GPA of 3.5 and participated in their national championship. Second-Team selections also earned a 3.50 GPA or higher and achieved a “B” time standard for the national championship or participated at a diving zone qualification meet.

On the women’s side, Alexa Gonczi and Anna Vogt both earned First Team Scholar All-America honors, while Sydney Davidson nabbed a Second Team honor. Vogt recorded a 4.00 GPA for the school year while Gonczi achieved a 3.60 GPA, and the duo both competed at the NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships. Vogt took 10th in the 1M Dive and Gonczi took 13th in the 3M Dive to highlight their weeks in Greensboro. Davidson, meanwhile, recorded a cumulative 3.65 GPA in 2021-22 and hit an NCAA “B” cut in the 100 Breaststroke at the Zippy Invitational hosted by Akron.

The Golden Eagle men had three student-athletes qualify as Second Team selections – David Bocci , Connor Cary and Ty Rabenstein . Bocci was named the PSAC Men’s Swimming Freshman of the Year after leading the Golden Eagles in scoring at the conference championship meet, winning the 200 Fly and taking second in the 200 IM and the 200 Back. He also hit NCAA “B” cuts in the 200 Fly and the 500 Free at the Zippy Invitational, and finished his school year with a 3.621 GPA. Cary, meanwhile, was a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection after recording a 3.619 GPA for the 2021-22 season. He won the 200 IM at the PSAC Championships and was part of five record-breaking performances this season – three individual and two relays. Rabenstein maintains a 3.576 cumulative GPA while having one of the best seasons of his collegiate career, scoring 43 points at the conference championships.

