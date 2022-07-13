Clyde Joseph Oelkrue, 2, of Cooperstown, passed away unexpectedly Friday July 8, 2022.

This blond haired, blue eyed, beautiful baby was born July 7, 2020 to Stevie Nicole Goreczny and Dakota Oelkrue.

Clyde was always happy, smiling, and laughing.

He always tested things out and was curious how things worked.

Clyde loved to stand at the steering wheel pretend to drive, pushing every button and knob he could find.

He loved cars and trucks.

Clyde was a curious, perceptive, bright young boy.

Active, clever, and happy, with a cheerful smile, and sweet voice that would melt the heart of anyone crossing his path.

Only 2 years we had his amazing spirit with us.

He has deeply and profoundly moved the hearts of his family and anyone who knew him.

Our hearts smile at the memories we have collected through our short time with him on this earth.

He was a blessing to all of us. We know he came here to touch our lives and bring us all happiness beyond measure.

Clyde is survived by his mother, Stevie Nicole Goreczny of Cooperstown, his father Dakota Oelkrue of Oil City, brother Bentley Yuengling, grandfather Stanley Goreczny of Cooperstown, grandmother Christie McWilliams of Oil City, grandmother Wendy Cominske of Oil City, aunt Leanne Zimmerman and her husband Adrian, their children Kaden, Kyler, and Sydney of Georgia, uncle Andy Goreczny and his wife Ashley, and their daughter Alexandria of Iowa, aunts Kaitlyn and Liara Cominske, and uncle Joey Cominske.

He is also survived by his great grandmothers Helen Goreczny and Maureen Muir, as well as many great aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Donations are being accepted to cover the funeral and costs via a Go Fund Me page, Stevie Goreczny and family.

Please share in the condolences the impact Clyde made upon your heart via Reinsel funeral home at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

The Reinsel funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.

