Cynthia Rose (McElhattan) Dittman, age 86, of Clarion, was received into the arms of her Lord on July 11,2022, during a brief stay at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on January 19, 1936 to Helen Kaufman and Arnold A. McElhattan, Sr.

After graduating from Clarion High School in 1953, she attended Indiana University, where she was studying for a home economics degree, until she relocated to accommodate family needs during her freshman year.

She wanted to attend school to be an engineer but back then women were generally discouraged from such professions.

During her lifetime, she worked at a variety of places, including the Clarion Restaurant, L & R Decorating, Martin’s Trucking, Sears, and also as a teacher’s aide in Garland, Texas.

She also actively volunteered as an advocate for persons with disabilities.

Cynthia spent many years as a homemaker for her three children, always ensuring, even in the most difficult times, that their needs were met.

To this end, she was the MacGyver of housewives and mothers, finding ways to use inexpensive, recycled, or cast away items to provide for her family when money was tight.

She lived in various places throughout her life, including Ohio, Arizona, California and Texas, but always considered Pennsylvania as home.

She loved animals and cherished the many dogs and cats she shared her home with over the years.

Her hobbies included gardening, playing cards with family & friends, baking and decorating cakes, organizing and hosting class and family reunions, and she enjoyed theme decorating for each of the holidays.

She also enjoyed taking photographs, sewing and a variety of crafts.

Cynthia was our family historian, collecting and preserving photographs, documents and artifacts that helped connect us to our family’s heritage.

She taught us all about empathy and consideration.

She was a loyal friend and “second mom” to many throughout her years of raising children.

Her heart was always fullest when she was helping others.

Cynthia was formerly married to Robert E. Dittman, who preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, her beloved Aunt Dorothy“Dot” Kaufman, and her Uncle, US Navy Captain Robert “Bob” Kaufman, Ret., in addition to several beloved nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura Milam and husband , Dean, of Lancaster, CA; her son, Evan Dittman and wife, Dee, of Dubois, PA ; and daughter, Eva Conner, and husband, Nolan, of Curllsville, PA.

She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Jessica Lamborn, Melissa Vattioni, Shane Dittman, Shawntee Upegui, Dean J. Milam, Kaitlin Conner, Gavin and Aden Dittman.

She had 13 great grandchildren: Caleb, Taylor, Carleigh, Sydney, Teagan and Finnegan Lamborn; Ethan Dittman, and Wyatt Foster; Kyla Thompson, Niccolai Vattioni, Douglas, Jessie & Parker Upegui.

Cynthia is also survived by a brother, Arnold McElhattan, Jr., and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for their care.

There will be no visitation, however a memorial service will be led, at a date to be announced, by Associate Pastor Tim Shimmons of the Grace Community Church of Curllsville.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

