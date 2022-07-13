Dale Marsh, 59, of Sligo, PA, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at his home following an accident.

He was born on Sept. 16, 1962, in Marion, SC, the only son of Samuel John and Linda Ruth (Huggins) Marsh.

Dale was a member of Trinity Methodist Church of Johnsonville, SC.

He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, riding 4-wheelers, and watching wrestling and NASCAR.

Dale loved his family and talking on the phone.

He was a local handyman who enjoyed helping others.

He will be lovingly remembered for being a redneck and his deep southern drawl.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Jodie (Wiant) McNaughton; his sons, Alan D. Marsh of Rock Hill, SC, John D. Marsh of Columbia, SC, Christopher L. Marsh of Florence, SC, and Samuel Blake Marsh and companion Katie Henry of Rimersburg, PA; his step-daughters, Jayme Kesterholt and husband, Ryan and Holly Rearick all of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Kevin, Kaleb, and Lexi Marsh, T.J. Holiday, Samuel Tate Marsh, Blaine Fauzey, Jaxson Kesterholt, Hadlee and Hayden Rearick; and his sisters, Darlene Rabon and husband, Charlie of Aynor, SC, Donna Timmons of Johnsonville, SC, Penny Cantey and husband, Jimmy of Johnsonville, SC, Dana Owens and husband, Jeff of Hemingway, SC, Melissa Coolman and husband, Johnny of TX and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Amelia Dale Marsh; and brothers-in-law, Kevin Timmons and Wylie Coker.

Family and friends will be received from 12 PM until the time of services at 2 PM on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA with Rev. Charlie Wyant officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services, anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Dale’s family or view a video tribute, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

