David J. Knight, 58, of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday July 11, 2022 at UPMC-Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Born Aug. 11, 1963 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late John W. & Anita F. Fortin Knight.

Dave was a mechanic by trade and had worked for many years at KB Pizza in Franklin.

He enjoyed working on cars.

Dave is survived by children: Kayla, Johnny, Wesley and Zachary.

He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Thomas R. Knight of Oil City, James L. Knight of Oil City, Patricia Diggs & her husband Gary of Belleville, IL, Doris Bosley & her husband Larry of GA, and Kathy Knight of Berlin, NH; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Knight.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

