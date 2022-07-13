Featured Local Job: Part-Time Clerk Typist II

The Clarion County Sheriff’s Office currently has an opening for a Part-Time Clerk Typist II.

POSITION: Clerk Typist II, Part-Time, Teamsters Union Position

DEPARTMENT: Sheriff’s Department

PAY GRADE: $12.80/hour starting, $13.90 upon completion of probation period.

POSTING DATE: Friday, July 08, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 22, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

This position performs various administrative and clerical tasks to support the Sheriff’s Department. Work includes public contact in accomplishing assignments and effective public relations. Position handles sensitive information requiring strict confidentiality. Assignments are varied in nature and are carried out in accordance with standard clerical practices, procedures, and precedents, general work instructions, and any applicable legal standards or regulations

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.

