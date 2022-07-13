Gregory T. Edinger, 73 of Parker, passed away Monday evening (7-11-22) at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot, Pa following a brief illness.

Born in Venango County on August 15th, 1948, he was the son of the late Harry and Mary Ellen Corso Edinger.

He was a graduate of Allegheny Valley School in 1967.

He went on and earned a certificate in tool and die at Westinghouse Trade School in East Pittsburgh.

Greg was employed by Westinghouse Electric as a tool and die maker for 19 years.

He was later a consultant for the power generation industry.

He was a member of Parker-Allegheny-Canby Lodge #521 at Parker, and a social member of VFW Post 7073 in Parker.

Greg became a dedicated Christian over the past decade-plus with a mission to lead others to Jesus Christ and encourage all churches to work together.

He had a passion for this goal and enjoyed guiding the former Prayer Breakfast at the Plaza for years, assisting with Palm Sunday Breakfast at Parker Presbyterian, and speaking at Lenten Services.

He was long a member of Park Hill Church of God in West Freedom where he served in many capacities including usher, greeter, and official church board member.

Major hobbies including hunting and being a car enthusiast (owning a 2019 Eco-Boost Ford Mustang) were a highlight for Greg, as well as trap shooting and being a member of various rod and gun clubs.

He loved the woods and eventually lived on several acres.

He was loving and most importantly loved his family.

He is survived by his companion of 14 years Beth Curran. His son Michael (Lisa) Edinger of Parkersburg, Wv. One granddaughter: Oliva Edinger. One step-grandson: Tyler Lynn.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother Kate Edinger.

Hours will be held at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker (201 S. Wayne Ave.) on Thursday the 14th from 2-4 & 6-8 pm.

A Masonic service by Allegheny-Camby Lodge #521 will be held at 7:45 pm.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM Friday the 15th at the Park Hill Church of God (Lime Plant Road) in West Freedom with Pastor Eric Mitchell, Pastor Chuck Kline, and Pastor Bill McGuirk (Cousin) officiating.

He will be laid to rest at a later date in the Foxburg Cemetery.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

