 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Jay A. Scott

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 @ 07:07 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-no3spl1I6I7JEG1Jay A. Scott, 62, a resident of Franklin, died tragically at 8:52 AM Thursday, July 7, 2022 from the injuries he sustained in a violent automobile accident along US Route 322 near Cochranton.

He was born December 11, 1959 in Inglewood, CA, a beloved son of Margaret E. Jones Scott and the late Donald R. Scott.

Jay attended school, and graduated from high school in Fremont, CA; and earned an Associate degree from The Emily Griffith Technical College in Denver, CO.

He proudly served his country in the US Army, and was honorably discharged from duty in 1979.

Jay is survived by his daughter, Katrina Boulant and her son, Dillon of Oroville, CA.

He is further survived by his beloved mother, Margaret E. Scott of Franklin; and by two sisters: Terri A. Eddy; and Lorimarie Crockett and her husband Thomas E., and their sons: Michael and his wife, Arianna; Daniel; and Eric all of Franklin.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard T. Scott.

In accordance of his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Family and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 11 AM in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin with Father James C. Campbell, pastor officiating.

Private interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in Jay’s name to either: St. Patrick Church; your local American Heart Association or to The Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.