Jay A. Scott, 62, a resident of Franklin, died tragically at 8:52 AM Thursday, July 7, 2022 from the injuries he sustained in a violent automobile accident along US Route 322 near Cochranton.

He was born December 11, 1959 in Inglewood, CA, a beloved son of Margaret E. Jones Scott and the late Donald R. Scott.

Jay attended school, and graduated from high school in Fremont, CA; and earned an Associate degree from The Emily Griffith Technical College in Denver, CO.

He proudly served his country in the US Army, and was honorably discharged from duty in 1979.

Jay is survived by his daughter, Katrina Boulant and her son, Dillon of Oroville, CA.

He is further survived by his beloved mother, Margaret E. Scott of Franklin; and by two sisters: Terri A. Eddy; and Lorimarie Crockett and her husband Thomas E., and their sons: Michael and his wife, Arianna; Daniel; and Eric all of Franklin.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard T. Scott.

In accordance of his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Family and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 11 AM in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin with Father James C. Campbell, pastor officiating.

Private interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in Jay’s name to either: St. Patrick Church; your local American Heart Association or to The Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

