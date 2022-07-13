Margaret L. Hicks, age 92, of Oil City, died on July 11, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born September 2, 1929, in Oil City, she was one of eleven children of the late Arthur and Winifried Lane Hewston.

She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Oil City.

Peg worked part time at State Street Restaurant, and then she worked at the Oil City Glass Plant, until becoming a housewife for most of her lifetime.

Peg enjoyed cooking, baking, cleaning, and sending cards, and she was a member of the local VFW chapter.

Surviving are 6 children, Mike Hewston and fiancée Nikki of FL, Bill Baker and wife Nancy of Oil City, Sherry Miller of Seneca, Vicki Porter of Oil City, Wendy Powell of Venus, and Alvin “Butch” Hicks of Clearfield; 13 grandchildren; numerous great, great-great grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Peg was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward L. Baker Sr.; she then married Alvin B. Hicks who preceded her in death in 1995.

Also preceding Peg in death were two sons, Edward Baker, Jr. and Raymond Cochran; two sons-in-law, Gary Powell and Ken Miller; one daughter-in-law, Mary Hewston; two grandsons, Randy Hewston and Tim Miller.

In addition, Peg was preceded in death by seven brothers, Harry, Charles, Arthur, Archie, Andrew, Paul, Arnold David Hewston; and three sisters, Louella Roberts, Sarah Fultz, and Janet Hines.

Per Peg’s request, there will be no visitation.

A private graveside service will be held during interment at Sunset Hill Memorial Garden Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Peg’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.