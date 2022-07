A Memorial service for Mary Bean will be at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday July 21 at the Reinsel Funeral Home with Fr. John Miller Presiding.

Mary passed away June 2, 2022.

A full obituary can be found here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.