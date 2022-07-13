Modular Home Manufacturer Employee Accused of Stealing Nearly $3K Worth of Copper Scrap, Power Tools

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is in hot water after an investigation revealed he had stolen $2,945.30 worth of copper wire and power tools from a local modular home manufacturer.

Court documents indicate Clarion-based State Police on Wednesday, July 6, filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Glenn A. Fox II in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion were notified by a local modular home manufacturer on June 28 that several power tools and a significant amount of copper scrap had gone missing from its work site. It was related that the staff at the manufacturing company was informed by a known female that Glenn Fox had been stealing tools and copper.

On June 28, police were provided with descriptions of the missing tools, which were DeWalt and battery-powered, and they were engraved or stamped with an identifying marking, as well as possessing either a marking in permanent marker or a kind of tape.

Police then made contact with the known female who had reported the thefts to the company. The female related all the tools were in a garage located on McGregor Road in Clarion. She also related that Fox had been stealing copper wire from the company and burning it in the yard before taking it to scrap. She added that Fox keeps all the receipts he had from scrap copper within his vehicle, the complaint states.

Police received permission to search the garage. They observed five DeWalt tools, two DeWalt battery chargers, and a Wagner Heat Gun as a result of the search. The value of the items totaled $1,596.00. Police then informed the company of the items recovered, and a representative confirmed the tools were the property of the company by their identifying markings, according to the complaint.

On June 28, Fox was taken into custody at the modular home manufacturer where he was still working. He was read his Miranda rights, and he consented to answer questions at the PSP Clarion station. Prior to departure from the scene, police requested consent from Fox for a search of his vehicle, and troopers located 14 receipts from a Clarion-based scrap yard. The receipts displayed multiple dates ranging from July 17, 2021, to June 18, 2022, and the amount of copper scrap that Fox had turned in at the scrap yard, totaled $963.35, the complaint states.

Fox was then transported to PSP Clarion and interviewed. During the interview, Fox related he had received the power tools from a friend of his relative, but could not remember his full name. Fox told police he did not remove the tools from his work site, but they were brought and left there by his relative’s friend. He then reportedly admitted to taking the copper wires from the work site, relating that he was told by a worker that he better not get caught taking the wire instead of placing them in the area where scrap wires are collected by the company, according to the complaint.

It was confirmed that the company does not permit its employees to remove the excess copper wires to scrap themselves and that the company has its own method of recycling the copper wires, the complaint notes.

On July 5, police acquired four receipts from the Clarion-based scrap yard, indicating Fox had scrapped an additional $385.95, making a total value of $1,349.30 worth of copper turned in by Fox, the complaint states.

Fox has been charged with the following offenses:

– Theft of Secondary Metal, Felony 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

He is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

