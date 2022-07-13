Police Report Hit-and-Run in Construction Zone on Interstate 80 in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police say a hit-and-run accident occurred in a work zone on Interstate 80 in Richland Township on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the two-vehicle crash occurred around 1:35 p.m., on Tuesday, July 12, at the start of a construction zone merging point on I-80, near Metz Road, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2016 Peterbilt tractor-trailer operated by 28-year-old Singh Gaganeep, of Glen Oaks, N.Y., was struck by an unidentified vehicle in the driver’s side mirror and front left bumper area causing minor damage.

The operator of the unidentified vehicle continued into the construction zone and subsequently failed to stop and exchange information, according to police.

The tractor-trailer pulled over at the westbound rest area located at the 30.5-mile marker.

Gaganeep was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.

