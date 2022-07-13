 

Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crash in Scrubgrass Township

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

State-PoliceSCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released details regarding a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township. 

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, on Interstate 80, near mile marker 42, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2016 Kenworth Freightliner tractor-trailer operated by 49-year-old Carlos A. Ramirez, of Lancaster, Pa., was traveling west in the left lane of I-80, and an unidentified vehicle was traveling behind it.

As the tractor-trailer passed another vehicle in the right lane, the unidentified vehicle moved into the right lane and attempted to pass the tractor-trailer on the right. As a result, the unidentified vehicle side-swiped it on its front passenger side.

The unidentified vehicle failed to stop and continued to travel west on I-80.

Ramirez was unable to obtain a vehicle tag or carrier name at the time of the crash, police say.

He was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The tractor-trailer sustained minor damage.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.


