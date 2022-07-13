Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crash in Scrubgrass Township

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released details regarding a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, on Interstate 80, near mile marker 42, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2016 Kenworth Freightliner tractor-trailer operated by 49-year-old Carlos A. Ramirez, of Lancaster, Pa., was traveling west in the left lane of I-80, and an unidentified vehicle was traveling behind it.

As the tractor-trailer passed another vehicle in the right lane, the unidentified vehicle moved into the right lane and attempted to pass the tractor-trailer on the right. As a result, the unidentified vehicle side-swiped it on its front passenger side.

The unidentified vehicle failed to stop and continued to travel west on I-80.

Ramirez was unable to obtain a vehicle tag or carrier name at the time of the crash, police say.

He was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The tractor-trailer sustained minor damage.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.