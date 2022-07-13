Shirley Irene Ziegler, age 84, of Knox, died on July 12, 2022, following a brief illness.

Born February 16, 1938, in the village of Monroe, Beaver Township, Clarion County, she was the daughter of Morris and Mary McCleary.

She was raised by her grandparents, Fred and Emma Snyder.

Shirley was employed by Wolf’s Camping Resort of Knox for 45 years and was manager for all 45 of those years.

She was a member of St. Mark’s United Church of Christ at Monroe for 72 years and was church organist for 70 of those years.

She loved reading her morning devotions, Wheel of Fortune, and all of her many cats.

She was known for her dedication to being the church organist, love of the campground, and devotion to her family and grandchildren.

Shirley married Harold Leroy Ziegler on June 15, 1957, and they were married for 54 years before he preceded her in death in 2011.

Survivors include her two children: Debra McBride and her husband, Dana, and Fred Ziegler and his wife, Sue, all of Knox; five grandchildren; Melissa Pierce and her husband, Jeffrey, of Knox; Christopher Campbell and his wife, Abby, of Edinboro; Dylan Ziegler and his wife, Aimee, of Toronto; Morgan Ziegler of Pittsburgh, and Alan McBride and his wife, Kathryn, of Zelienople; two great grandchildren; Brandon and Jenna Pierce of Knox, and one great grandchild due in November.

Shirley is also survived by one brother, Richard McCleary, of Franklin; one sister, Betty Hale and her husband, John, of New Castle; numerous nieces and nephews, and a special family friend, Pete Titley.

Family and friends will be received from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at St. Mark’s United Church of Christ, 131 Monroe Church Road, Knox.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Thursday in the church with Reverend Ken Tack officiating.

Interment will follow in the Monroe Community Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s name to the St. Mark’s United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 637, Knox, PA 16232.

Online condolences may be sent to Shirley’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

